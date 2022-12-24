Cyrus Mistry Car Crash: Bombay HC PIL Seeks Stringent IPC Section Against Anahita Pandole

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking directions to Palghar's Kasa Police Sation to add stringent Section 304 part II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Anahita Darius Pandole, in connection with the fatal car crash that killed industrialist Cyrus Mistry.

IPC Section 304 is a non-bailable offence with imprisonment of up to 10 years. The PIL also sought her husband Darius Pandole to be made an accused in the case.

The petitioner has also demanded copies of the Event Data Recorder report recovered from the ill-fated Mercedez Benz car, the autopsy report and other details.

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Pallonji Mistry and Jehangir Pandole were killed after the car they were travelling in hit the railing of the Surya river bridge in Palghar district on September 4. Dr Anahita Pandole, who was driving the vehicle, and her husband suffered serious injuries. Pandole allegedly lost control due to overspeeding and rammed the car into a divider. All of them were en route to Mumbai from Ahmedabad.

A case was registered against Dr Anahita Pandole by the Palghar Police in November. The offence was registered under the IPC Sections 279 (rash driving on a public road), 304A (causing death by rash and negligent act) and 337 (causing death by act endangering life and personal safety of others) besides the Motor Vehicles Act.

Anahita Pandole, survivor in Cyrus Mistry car crash, discharged from Mumbai hospital after 108 days

Dr Anahita Pandole was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Thursday. Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital, where the gynaecologist was admitted for treatment, said she was discharged after 108 days (after her admission).

"After weeks of intensive care, multiple surgeries, medical management and rehab, Dr Anahita is finally on the path of recovery. She underwent extensive rehabilitation to attain functional independence," the hospital said in an official statement.