Cyrus Mistry 'disappointed' By Supreme Court Verdict, Says His 'conscience Is Clear'

Cyrus P Mistry, who lost a legal battle against Tata Sons last week, said that although he was "disappointed with the verdict", his "conscience was clear" as he still believes the direction he wanted to take the company was sans any mala fide intentions. In a statement released on March 30, the industrialist asserted that he was “grateful” for his tenure at the conglomerate which was undergoing a “generational change” in leadership. However, he added that over the last four years, he had been reflecting upon his actions and whether he could handle the leadership change better.

"Over the last four years, I have had the opportunity to reflect on my actions and on whether I could have handled the generational change in leadership better. In hindsight, while I may have had many imperfections, I have no doubt or erosion of conviction about the direction I chose, the integrity behind my actions and their consequences," he said.

He went on to stress that he was personally "disappointed" by the Supreme Court verdict. Regardless, he hoped that the "issues" he raised during his tenure as the chairman, would "influence individuals" concerned to catalyse change. In his statement, he also thanked his family and friends for their support.

"As a minority shareholder of Tata Sons, I am personally disappointed by the outcome of the judgement with respect to our case. Although I will no longer be able to influence the direction of governance of the Tata group directly, I hope that the issues I have raised will cause deeper reflection and influence individuals concerned to catalyze change. I sleep with a clear conscience," he said.

Tata wins legal fight against Cyrus

The court pronounced its judgment on the cross-appeals filed by Tata Sons and Cyrus Investments against the 2019 order by the National Law Tribunal to reinstate Mistry as the executive chairman of the company. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said the decision to remove Cyrus Mistry was right and all legal questions in the favour of Tata Sons.

The court also dismissed the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group’s plea for fair compensation of their equity shares in Tata Sons. It said that the value of the shares will depend on the valuation of Tata Sons’ equities and the apex court would not get into determining a fair value. The bench added that both parties were at liberty to raise the issue at the appropriate forum.

