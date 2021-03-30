Cyrus Mistry Responds To SC Order In Plea Against Tata Sons, Looks Back At Journey

Issuing his first response to the Supreme Court judgement on March 26, former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry looked back at his journey with the Indian conglomerate and expressed gratitude for having had the opportunity to lead the Tata Group. Maintaining that he is 'personally disappointed' by the top court's judgement, Mistry hoped that the issues raised through his case will cause 'deeper reflection' to catalyze change. Unaffected by the legal battle which lasted for over five years, Mistry in his statement, said that he sleeps with 'clear conscience' and has 'no doubts' about the direction he chose.

"Over the last four years, I have had the opportunity to reflect on my actions and on whether I could have handled the generational change in leadership better. In hindsight, while I may have had many imperfections, I have no doubt or erosion of conviction about the direction I chose, the integrity behind my actions and their consequences. Every member of society looks to institutions such as courts to validate and endorse the appropriateness of his or her actions and beliefs. As a minority shareholder of Tata Sons, I am personally disappointed by the outcome of the judgement with respect to our case," the ousted Tata Group Chairman said in his first statement post the Supreme Court judgement. READ | Ratan Tata gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, hopes 'everyone can be immunised soon'

Reviewing his term at the Tata Group. Mistry said that his key focus was to enable directors to discharge duties without any 'fear or favor' and ensure reflection of shareholders' views in the company's strategy and actions. "It continues to be my belief that it is by such a model, that one would protect value for all stakeholders in Tata Sons and its various Group companies. To this end, my performance was reviewed by nearly 50 Independent directors across multiple Tata Boards that I served. Beyond the performance metric that speaks for itself and the documented appreciation for my initiatives, I am humbled by the continued support I have received from my former colleagues and other Board members," Mistry said.

"I am grateful to my legal team that has remained steadfast and committed beyond the call of duty, through this journey. This is another step in the evolution of life for me and my family. We will celebrate the good times and take the knocks on our chins," he concluded.

Tata wins legal fight against Cyrus

Rejecting the 2019 order by the National Law Tribunal, the Supreme Court on March 26, dismissed the appeals by Cyrus Mistry and upheld his removal as the Chairman of the $100 billion salt-to-software conglomerates in 2016. Pronouncing its judgement on the cross-appeals filed by Tata Sons and Cyrus Investments, a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said the company had the right to remove Cyrus Mistry as Chairman while answering all other legal questions in favour of Tata Sons.

"We find all the questions of law are liable to be answered in favour of the appellants, Tata Group and the appeals file by the Tata Group are liable to be allowed and Shapoorji Pallonji group is liable to be dismissed," the SC bench pronounced. The court also dismissed the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group’s plea for fair compensation of their equity shares in Tata Sons. It said that the value of the shares will depend on the valuation of Tata Sons’ equities and the apex court would not get into determining a fair value. The bench added that both parties were at liberty to raise the issue at the appropriate forum.

The Tata-Mistry case

Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group had told the SC on December 17 that removal of Cyrus Mistry as the chairman of Tata Sons in a board meeting held in October 2016 was akin to a “blood sport” and “ambush." Senior Advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for Mistry, said that his removal was in complete violation of principles of corporate governance. Tata Group, on other hand, had vehemently opposed the allegations and said the board was well within its right to remove Mistry as the chairman.

In 2012, Mistry had succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Sons but was ousted four years later. Tata Sons had earlier told the top court that it was not a 'two-group company' and there was no 'quasi-partnership' between it and Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd. In his reply to the Tatas' petition challenging his reinstatement by the NCLAT last December, Mistry had also demanded that group chairman emeritus Ratan Tata should reimburse all the expenses to Tata Sons since his departure in December 2012 in keeping with best global governance standards.



