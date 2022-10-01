D Company Member Chhota Shakeel's Relative Salim Fruitwala Sent To Mumbai Police Custody

The Mumbai Crime Branch on October 1 took Mohd Salim Mohammad Iqbal Qureshi alias Salim Fruitwala, brother-in-law of gangster Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Chhota Shakeel, into its custody from jail after a court sent him to crime branch custody till October 6 on charges of extortion.

According to the police, Salim Fruitwala and Dawood's alleged aide Riyaz Bhati had allegedly extorted a costly vehicle and more than Rs 7 lakh by threatening to kill an Andheri businessman.

After receiving the secret information, the Mumbai Police crime branch's Anti-Extortion Cell team laid the trap and nabbed Bhati from the Andheri area.

The police had also filed a petition in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special court seeking custody of Salim. NIA had stated that Salim forcibly sold flats from builders and passed the money to Dawood. The anti-terror agency had recorded statements of five builders against Salim.

"Property papers of many other people have been found at Chhota Shakeel's brother-in-law's house. Additionally, foreign smuggled cigarettes worth lakhs of rupees were also seized from his residence.

He was arrested on August 4 in connection with a case linked to the activities of D Company. The case was filed suo moto in February pertaining to terrorist or criminal activities.

NIA raided 13 locations linked to D-Gang

The arrest came months after NIA raided 13 locations linked to the D-gang, including the premises of Fruitwala. The others raided included Suresh Shetty, Munaf Mohd Yusuf Shaikh, Atif Sheikh/Tabassum Sheikh, Guddu Pathan, Aslam Patan, Firoz Hamid Shama, Mobida Bhiwandiwala, Ajay Gosalia, Sohail Khandwani, Mobida Bhiwandiwala, Sameer Hingora and Qayum Shaikh.

"Salim Fruit, a close aide of D Company, played an active role in extorting huge amounts of money in the name of Chhota Shakeel via property dealings and dispute settlements for raising terror funds in furtherance of terrorist activities of D company," said NIA.

