UNMISSABLE: In DHFL Case, A D-gang Link & Recoveries Of Sensational Luxury Items By CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Friday, quizzed Ajay Ramesh Nawandar, allegedly an aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim's close associate Chhota Shakeel, in connection with an alleged bank fraud of Rs 34,615 crore by DHFL, officials said.

He was questioned regarding certain funds allegedly diverted by DHFL promoters Kapil and Neeraj Wadhawan. The CBI also seized paintings and sculptures during its searches at three locations.

The seized paintings, sculptures & watches also included paintings by famous artists Tyeb Mehta and Manjit Bawa valued at Rs 34.7 crore. The agency conducted searches at the premises of Rebecca Dewan and Ajay Ramesh Nawandar in Mumbai and Dewan Villa in Mahabaleshwar, sources informed, adding that some of the paintings belonged to Wadhawan. A fibreglass Nandi sculpture by artist Arunkumar HG worth Rs 19 lakh was also seized. Republic has accessed visuals of over 35 luxury items that have been recovered.

"During the investigation, it was found that the promoters had reportedly diverted the funds and made investments in various entities. It was also alleged that the promoters had acquired expensive paintings and sculptures worth about Rs 55 crore (approximately) using the diverted funds," the CBI said in a statement.

Sources also informed that a Rs 8 crore house in Mumbai's Khar area was given by Kapil Wadhawan to Rebecca Dewan.

Republic also accessed exclusive pictures of watches seized from Nawandar's residence. The CBI has seized 25 luxury watches of brands including Rolex, Cartier, Hermes, Versace, Zenith, Perrelet, Dior, Hublot, and Madell among others.

The Wadhawan Brothers are currently in judicial custody and are being investigated by the CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office.

The Union Bank of India (UBI) has accused Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan of criminal conspiracy and cheating the consortium led by the UBI to the tune of Rs 34,615 crore by defaulting on loans.