D S Chauhan assumes additional charge as Uttar Pradesh DGP

Lucknow, May 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Director General (Intelligence) Devendra Singh Chauhan assumed the additional charge of the state's DGP on Friday, two days after Mukul Goel was removed from the top post.

Chauhan is an IPS officer of the 1988-batch.

He will hold the additional charge till the appointment of a permanent director general of police (DGP), Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi had said on Thursday.

Following Goel's removal from the post on Wednesday, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar was given the additional charge of the state police chief.

Chauhan met with senior officials after taking charge on Friday. According to a press statement by the police, Chauhan has issued directions to take strict action in order to ensure women security and safety of children, elderly and businessmen as per the priority of the state government.

He said law and order management and crime prevention in the state will be ensured strictly. Chauhan stressed on the use of new technologies and human resources for better crime prevention.

He asserted that Uttar Pradesh Police will work as a team, and efforts will be made to resolve issues of police personnel.

Goel, a 1987-batch IPS officer, who has been made the Director General (DG) of the Civil Defence department, was removed from the post of the DGP for neglecting official work, not taking interest in departmental duties and inefficiency, as per an official statement. PTI CDN IJT

