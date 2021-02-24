DAC Approves Rs 13,700 Cr Defence Procurement; Arjun Tank & Kalyani M4 To Bolster Forces

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Tuesday approved purchase of defence equipment worth Rs 13,700 crore for the three armed forces, including 118 Arjun Mk-1A tanks for the Army.

The DAC also accorded three Acceptance of Necessities (AoNs) for an overall cost of Rs 13,700 crore, the Defence Ministry said in a statement. All these AoNs are in the highest priority category of defence acquisition --- 'Buy [Indian-IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured)].

DAC approves proposals worth Rs 13,700 crore

The DAC, headed by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, is the highest decision-making body for defence procurement. "The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has approved capital acquisition proposals of various weapons/ platforms/ equipment/ systems required by the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, in New Delhi on February 23, 2021," the statement added.

PTI sources said of the 13,700 crores, Rs 8,300 crore will be for procuring 118 Arjun (Mk-1A). Earlier this month Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over to the Army the home-made Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) in Chennai. The state-of-the-art tank has been indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)'s Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment

The tank is infused with 71 new features and would ensure effortless mobility in all terrains, besides precise target engagement during day and night. All these acquisition proposals approved by the DAC will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured, the statement added. These will include inter-alia platforms and systems designed and developed by DRDO.

The DAC also approved that all capital acquisition contracts (delegated and non-delegated) other than D&D (design and development) cases shall be concluded in two years. The ministry, in consultation with the services and all stakeholders, will come up with a detailed plan of action for achieving the same, it added.

Bharat Forge shares gain over 3%

Shares of Bharat Forge closed with more than 3% gain on Tuesday after the company announced receiving an order worth Rs 178 crore from the Defence Ministry for the supply of Kalyani M4 vehicles. The company's stock jumped 3.36% to close at Rs 607.95 apiece on the BSE. On the NSE, it rose by 3.21% to end the day at Rs 607.50 apiece.

The company has received the order from the Indian Army for protected vehicles under emergency procurement, according to a regulatory filing. On Monday, the Pune-based firm had inked a pact with global aerospace and technology firm Paramount Group to manufacture armoured vehicles in the country.

"We are proud that it will be made in India.” Agreement with @BharatForgeLtd signed at #IDEX2021 for the production of armoured vehicles in #India. pic.twitter.com/8PdfkUQNPA — Paramount Group (@ParamountGroup1) February 22, 2021

(With agency inputs)