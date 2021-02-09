Dachigam National Park Makes Food Arrangements For Endangered Hangul Amid Heavy Snowfall

Wildlife authorities in Kashmir's Dachigam National Park have made arrangements for the arrival of Kashmir stag, also known as Hangul. Authorities have kept food for the critically endangered mammal across the forest area in the national park keeping in mind a higher than the usual amount of snowfall this year. According to reports, Dachigam National Park staff members have placed fresh vegetables and salt licks for Hangul across the forest as a precautionary measure.

Read: IN PICS: From Cute Critters To A Cheeky Cheetah, Wildlife Photobombers Will Make Your Day

Altaf Hussain, wildlife warden of the central division, while speaking to ANI, said that while most wild animals adapt to the changing environment, they are taking precaution with Hangul because they are critically endangered. Hussain said they have placed food and salt licks across the forest to ensure the animals are well fed to survive the harsh winter. This year the movement of Hangul has increased around the Dachigam National Park area, which encouraged authorities to take the measure.

Read: Chhattisgarh Engineer Quits Job To Protect Wildlife, Clears Over 150 Animal Traps

Hangul is found in Kashmir Valley and Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh. The population of Hangul has drastically declined in the past several decades, coming down from an estimated 3000-5000 to now a little over 200 in the wild. The population decline has occurred due to habitation destruction, poaching, etc.

Read: Inner Wheel Club Adopts White Peacock In Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoo For Wildlife Conservation

Wildlife officials feed migratory birds

Recently, wildlife officials rowed their boats in semi-frozen wetlands in Kashmir to feed migratory birds. As temperatures plummeted below freezing levels, Kashmiri wildlife officials battered snow and frozen wetlands to feed birds that arrive from Japan, Europe, and Turkey every year in December. Wildlife officials dropped grains at bird feeding points on the Hokersar wetland in Kashmir.

Read: In Pics: Wildlife Officials Row Boat On Frozen Wetland To Feed Birds In Kashmir

(Image Credit: ANI)