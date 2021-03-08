'Dadagiri' Or Cricket? Sourav Ganguly Has Interesting Take On Connecting With WB's People

Indian Cricket legend Sourav Ganguly spoke in a one-on-one interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the occasion of the launch of the Network's latest channel Republic Bangla. In the interview, the BCCI president shared his experience of hosting his own TV show 'Dadagiri' for eight years. Speaking about the many years he has spent in the broadcast media, Ganguly said "I couldn't connect the same way with the people of Bengal by playing Cricket as I could with my TV show."

Ganguly then said that he will shoot the next season of his quiz show 'Dadagiri' in August this year. Addressing one of the questions asked by Arnab, the former Team India Skipper said, "The TV show is an opportunity to connect with the diverse people of Bengal from Darjeeling in the North to 24 Parganas in the South." He then went on to recollect the memories he has created working with the crew of his television show and acknowledged the efforts that go into making a show.

'Beyond sports, there's a second chance for everything'

"When the show started in 2011 and I went to the set for the shoot, I saw so many producers, sponsors, participants working together to produce the show. Everything was well-timed and well maintained," he recalled. Referring to the retakes and risks involved in the television media, Ganguly said that his 'Risk-taking ability is the same as ever.'

He added "No retakes in sports, can't say let's pull it back and start again. However, beyond sports there is a second opportunity for everything," he said referring to TV.

