In a recent update on the Dadar-Puducherry train derailment, the chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway (Mumbai) said that re-railment of coaches, Over Head Equipment (OHE) wire and track fitness work is being carried out on war footing. In his recent tweet, the CPRO of central railway Shivaji M Sutar said that they will complete work by 12 pm Saturday.

"Re-railment of coaches, OHE wire and track fitness work is being carried out on war footing. It is expected to complete this work by 12pm today. During this period, fast line Traffic will be diverted on slow corridor b/w Byculla and Matunga stations," CPRO of the central railway (Mumbai) said.

Speaking to the reporters on Friday about the train accident in Mumbai, CPRO said that they received information at around 9:45 pm on Friday of the derailment of three coaches of 11005 Dadar-Puducherry Express near Matunga Station. "No casualty reported. We immediately suspended the adjacent line traffic due to safety reasons," he said. He further said, "At around 10:45 pm, we restored the slow line traffic. Suburban trains are running on slow lines. The derailed train is on the fast line. We're trying to restore the three coaches and fast line traffic as soon as possible. All relief trains are on the site." He informed reporters, "Those who are on station, will be given food and water."

"An investigation of this derailment will be done, it won't be too right to say whose fault was it for now. The cause of the incident will surface post the probe," Shivaji M Sutar, CPRO, Central Railways (Mumbai) said.

According to the Railways Department, the incident took place just after Puducherry Express departed from the Dadar station."In coordination with the railway administration, senior GRP Mumbai officials are arranging for assistance for stranded passengers. Passengers are requested to cooperate and in case of emergencies dial 1512," Government Railway Police said.

Helpline numbers

After the Dadar-Puducherry train derailment, the chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway (Mumbai) shared the Helpline numbers from his official Twitter account.