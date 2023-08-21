Dahi Puri Is India's Worst-rated Street Food, Hard To Digest? Check Full List Here

Dahi puri lover? If yes, sadly, it appears that few agree with your decision. On TasteAtlas' compilation list of the worst-rated Indian street foods, Maharashtra’s famed Dahi Puri took the top spot. TasteAtlas’ rankings were based on 2,508 ratings, of which only 1,773 were considered legitimate by the online food and travel guide as of August 17.

Credit: TasteAtlas official website

Madhya Pradesh’s delicacy Sev, a spicy deep fried snack made with gram flour seasoned with spices such as ajwain and turmeric was ranked the second-worst in TasteAtlas’ 10 Worst Rated Indian street foods list.

Gujarat’s Dabeli, a filling snack combining toasted ladi pav buns and a filling made with mashed potatoes and a spice mix usually consisting of coriander, turmeric, cardamom, fennel seeds, chili peppers, and other spices follows closely behind Sev.

Mumbai’s special ‘Bombay Sandwich’ comes in at number four. The sandwich, a traditional food, is prepared with green chutney being spread on a slice of crustless white sandwich bread, with butter spread on the other slice. A medley of vegetables and spices such as boiled potatoes, masala spices tomatoes, green bell peppers, cucumbers, beetroot slices and onion slices is what goes in between the two bread slices.

Taking the fifth spot is 'Egg Bhurji', a traditional egg-based dish, also known as anda bhurji. It consists of spicy scrambled eggs. Although there are a few variations, the dish is usually made with a combination of eggs, oil, onions, cumin seeds, chili peppers, garam masala spices, red chili powder, turmeric, ginger, garlic, and coriander leaves.

The sixth spot was reserved by North India’s 'Dahi Vada' which is usually served either as a main dish or as an accompaniment to vegetable or meat dishes. The dish consists of savory lentil-based fried balls (vadas) that are soaked in a thick yogurt (dahi).

Maharashtra’s Sabudana Vada took the seventh spot in TasteAtlas’ list. The crispy Indian fritters consist of a combination of soaked tapioca pearls, mashed potatoes, roasted and crushed peanuts, and a variety of spices such as turmeric, chili, ginger, and fresh coriander. Sabudana Vada fritters can be found at many stalls throughout Maharashtra and are especially popular in Mumbai.

Renowned Indian street food, Papri Chaat found itself less favoured by TasteAtlas ratings and bagged the eighth spot. Papri Chaat consists of deep-fried wafers (papri), tamarind and mint chutney, chickpeas, potatoes, and yogurt. The ingredients are layered, and the dish is usually sprinkled with sev—fried chickpea noodles—and chaat masala—a spice mix which combines cumin, coriander, dried mango and ginger, as well as chili, asafoetida, and black pepper.

North India’s traditional Gobi Paratha, appeared in the ninth position. Gobi Paratha is stuffed with spiced cauliflower. The dough is made with a combination of flour, water, salt, and oil. Once shaped, it's stuffed with spiced cauliflower, fried on both sides and brushed with butter or ghee until golden brown and fully cooked.

Taking the final spot, tenth, comes Bonda, a bite-sized fried Indian snack. Often referred to as potato bonda, it is made with a spicy mashed potato filling that is dipped in gram flour batter, then fried until crispy. It is believed that the original bonda, which includes only mashed potatoes, originated in southern India.

Netizens react to TasteAtlas' list, appear morose

Reacting sharply on TasteAtlas' compilation list of the worst-rated Indian street foods, netizens commented, “Stupidesh list ever.”

Terming the list makers the ‘dumbest’, one wrote, “The dumbest person ever has compiled this list, these things are one of the best ones.”

“Who has compiled this list? These are the most loved street foods in India,” said another.