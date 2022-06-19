Daily COVID-19 Cases Continue To Rise In TN With 692 Infections Reported

Tamil Nadu on Sunday logged 692 new coronavirus cases, including seven returnees from overseas, taking the total to 34,60,874 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,026 with nil fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, the health department said.

As many as 243 people have recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours aggregating to 34,19,326, leaving 3,522 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

The state capital accounted for the majority of the cases with 306 infections, Chengalpet followed it with 122. The remaining cases were spread across 28 of the 38 districts. Chennai leads among districts with 1,696 active infections and overall 7,55,198 coronavirus cases.

A total of 19,496 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests conducted so far to 6,68,90,024, the health bulletin said.

