Daily COVID-19 cases in country lowest in 680 days

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) India saw a further dip in daily COVID-19 cases as 2,503 new infections were recorded, the lowest in 680 days, while the active cases dipped to 36,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

With the fresh cases, the total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,29,93,494. On May 3, 2020, 2,487 cases were recorded.

The death toll climbed to 5,15,877 with 27 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

India's current active caseload (36,168) is lowest in 675 days, the ministry said.

The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,901 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,41,449 and the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 180.19 crore.

Daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.47 per cent and weekly positivity rate at 0.47 per cent.

As many as 77.90 crore total tests have been conducted so far and 5,32,232 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The 27 new fatalities include 15 from Kerala.

A total of 5,15,877 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,752 from Maharashtra, 66,808 from Kerala, 40,018 from Karnataka, 38,023 from Tamil Nadu, 26,141 from Delhi, 23,492 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,187 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

India's COVID-19 tally surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. PTI UZM DV DV

