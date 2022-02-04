Daily Covid-19 cases in TN fall below 10,000

Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI): Continuing to report a declining trend on new Covid-19 cases, Tamil Nadu on Friday saw the daily cases fall below the 10,000 mark with 9,916 infections, pushing the tally to 33,97,238, the health department said.

As many as 30 people succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 37,696, a medical bulletin said here.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 21,435 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 32,04,213 leaving 1,55,329 active infections.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 1,475 and 1,224 cases, respectively while the remaining was spread across other districts.

Perambalur recorded the least with 29 cases getting reported in the last 24 hours. Those who tested positive today included 16 returnees from domestic and overseas locations.

A total of 1,27,356 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,22,74,779, the bulletin said. PTI VIJ BN BN

