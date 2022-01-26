Daily COVID-19 Infections Drop Below 30,000 In Tamil Nadu

New COVID-19 infections dropped below 30,000 in Tamil Nadu as it added 29,976 cases on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 32,24,236, the health department said.

As many as 47 more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, mounting the death toll to 37,359 till date, a medical bulletin said.

New COVID-19 infections have been hovering over 30,000 over the last few days and Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a declining trend after reaching a peak of 30,744 cases on January 22.

Meanwhile, recoveries were marginally less compared to new cases with 27,507 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 29,73,185 leaving 2,13,692 active infections, the bulletin said.

Seven districts led by Chennai accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections with the state capital adding 5,973 cases followed by Coimbatore 3,740, Chengalpet 1,883, Tiruppur 1,787, Salem 1,457, Erode 1,302 and Kanyakumari 1,035 with the remaining in other districts. Those who tested positive, included 18 returnees from various states.

A total of 1,50,931 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,10,54,111, the bulletin said.

