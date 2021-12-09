Daily Covid-19 Infections Drop Below 700 In TN

The number of daily COVID infections, which was hovering over 700 during the last few weeks in Tamil Nadu, dropped to 698 on Thursday, taking the caseload to 27,33,346, the health department said.

The fresh cases included two returnees from West Bengal.

As many as 15 people succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 36,575, a medical bulletin said.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 746 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,88,888 leaving 7,883 active infections.

A total of 1,02,043 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,51,89,430.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 125 and 112 cases, respectively, while the remaining was spread across other districts.

As many as 22 districts reported new Covid-19 infections below 10, while Ariyalur, Perambalur and Tenkasi reported zero new cases, the bulletin said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)