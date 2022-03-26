Daily COVID-19 Infections Fall To 35 In TN

Fresh COVID-19 cases fell to 35 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, pushing the caseload to 34,52,647, while the overall death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities, the health department said.

Recoveries grew to 34,14,204 with 63 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours leaving 418 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Among the districts, Chennai added 12 cases while 10 districts reported less than 10 cases each.

Eight districts -- Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Tenkasi, and Tiruvarur -- reported zero active infections.

The state capital leads in overall infections with 7,50,993 cases.

Among those tested positive in the last 24 hours, include 18 men and 17 women.

A total of 32,192 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,54,54,407, the bulletin said.

