Daily COVID-19 infections in Tamil Nadu breach 200, active cases at 1,159

Chennai, Jun 10 (PTI) Witnessing a spike in fresh cases of coronavirus, Tamil Nadu on Friday recorded 219 cases, including five returnees from overseas and within the country, pushing the tally to 34,56,916 till date, the Health Department said.

The overall death tally remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, a bulletin said.

As many as 137 people recuperated in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,17,732, leaving 1,159 active infections.

After reporting new cases in double-digits, Chennai added 129 infections to the majority of the cases in the State, followed by Chengalpattu 41, Tiruvallur 11, Coimbatore and Kanyakumari added 18, Kancheepuram 5, Tiruchirappalli added 3, Tirunelveli and Salem added four while Erode, Nilgiris, Sivaganga, Tiruppur recorded one case each.

The State capital - Chennai - leads among districts with 641 active infections and overall 7,53,296 coronavirus cases.

A total of 13,226 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,67,58,038, said the bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Health Department Principal Secretary J Radhakrishnan attributed the increase in new cases to the sub-variants of Omicron as Tamil Nadu was witnessing detection of BA4 and BA5 variants on the samples sent for whole genmoic sequencing analysis (WGS).

"We had BA1, BA2, BA 3 variants, but now we have BA4 and BA5 variants. These have the ability to spread. The positive news about the variants is people who are vaccinated recover in two or three days. Symptoms will be mild throat pain and fever for two days... Earlier this variant had spread among educational institutions and later in family functions", he told reporters.

Underlining the need for vaccination, Radhakrishnan appealed to members of the public who are yet to vaccinate to make use of the mega vaccination camp scheduled to be held on June 12 across the State.

"This will be conducted with involvement of over two lakh workers. Those who are yet to receive first dose of vaccination and those eligible to receive second shot should make use of the opportunity as such people have the possibility to spread the virus to others", he said.

Giving some statistics, he said 11.18 crore doses were administered to people in the State, of which 93.87 per cent of people above the age of 18 received single dose while 83.06 per cent the double dose.

"As many as 1.21 crore people who are eligible to receive the second dose have not received the dose while 43 lakh people were yet to receive the first dose. With these, there are possibilities that the new variant may spread from these people to others", he said.

Among districts, he said Ranipet, Tirupathur, Madurai, Namakkal, Theni were least performing in administering the second dose to people above the age of 18. Asked whether possibilities of restrictions may be introduced similar to the past towards containing the virus spread, he said the experts' view was if the positivity rate breaches 10 per cent then restrictions may be introduced at the local level.

"Experts have opined that introduction of restrictions should be the last resort. We have adequate health infrastructure, medicines are available sufficiently. What we (people) should do is to prevent the spread of virus by wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and if some one has been identified with symptoms they should not venture out till their results are out and should be under isolation. If they test positive they should get treated," he said. PTI VIJ NVG NVG

