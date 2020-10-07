Daily COVID-19 Recoveries Cross 56 Lakh Milestone, Surpasses Rate Of New Infections

Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday said that active COVID-19 cases have been below 10 lakh since the last two weeks. The infection recovery rate stands at 84 per cent, he added. While apprising media over Coronavirus situation in India, Bhushan informed that the COVID-19 positivity rate is coming down and the number of recoveries is surpassing the new cases.

Health Ministry: COVID-19 recoveries crosses 56 lakh

Active cases below 10 lakh for the last 2 weeks; the recovery rate is at 84%: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry on COVID19 situation pic.twitter.com/cjZEviqOmC — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

48% of COVID-related deaths reported from 25 districts in the country. Out of 25 districts, 15 districts are from Maharashtra. Health Ministry is in talks with these states to control the COVID deaths. The target is to bring fatality below 1%: Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary https://t.co/ARTmqBJDoS — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

While speaking about COVID-19 mortality rate, Bhushan said that over 48 per cent of COVID-19 deaths have been reported from 25 districts in the country. Out of these 25 districts, 15 are from Maharashtra. Ten states, including Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh contain 77 per cent of the total active COVID-19 cases in the country. Health Ministry is in talks with these states to discuss measures to control the number of fatalities. The target is to bring mortality rate below 1 per cent, added Bhushan.

Addressing the media over COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, Bhushan said that it is too soon to take a call on the trend of active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. Some more time is required to conclude whether the case tally is stabilizing or not. The government has given an insurance claim of Rs 50 lakh each to the 95 healthcare workers' families who died while performing COVID-19 duties. 176 more insurance claims are in the process and over 79 claims are yet to be received, he added.

Latest updates on India's COVID-19 tally

As the COVID-19 continues to spread globally, India has breached 67 lakh mark. So Far, it has recorded 67,57,131 positive COVID-19 cases, out of which 57,44,693 have recovered and 1,04,555 died. As per MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 72,049 new cases, 986 deaths and 82,203 recoveries have been recorded. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 9,07,883. According to the latest tweet by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) over 8,22,71, 654 COVID-19 tests have been performed until October 6. Coronavirus samples tested on October 6 were 11,99,857.

(With ANI inputs)