Daily COVID Count Tops 5,000, Highest In Over 6 Months; Active Caseload Stands At 25,587

India logged the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the last six months, with 5,335 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, on Thursday. India’s COVID-19 daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.32 percent, as the active caseload stands at 25,587.

The weekly positivity rate stood at 2.89 percent; no new fatalities were logged; and the recovery rate was 98.75 percent. In the last 24 hours, 2,826 recoveries were recorded, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,41,82,538.

220.66 crore total vaccine doses (95.21 crore for the second dose and 22.87 crore for the precaution dose) have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 1,993 doses have been administered in the last 24 hours.

Delhi had recorded 521 cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day rise since August 27 last year, and one fatality, according to data shared by the city health department. The positivity rate stood at 15.64 percent.

The city had recorded 573 positive cases on August 27 of last year, with a positivity rate of 3.62 percent, along with five deaths.

The city’s COVID-19 death toll was 26,533.

With the fresh cases, the city's infection tally increased to 20,12,064. The data showed that 1,918 COVID tests were conducted on Tuesday.

Delhi has witnessed an increase in the number of fresh COVID cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in the number of H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

The Delhi government is keeping an eye on the spurt in COVID cases in the national capital and is "prepared to face any eventuality", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on Friday.

Addressing reporters after chairing a review meeting on the COVID situation, Kejriwal said there was no need to worry for now and that the city government was taking all required steps.

Delhi recorded 293 fresh cases on Monday, with the positivity rate rising to 18.53 percent, which meant nearly one out of every five people tested turned out to be positive.