Daily new COVID-19 cases drop to 3 in Puducherry

Puducherry, Mar 5 (PTI) Puducherry posted just three new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, raising the overall case count to 1,65,742.

The three cases were identified at the end of examination of 512 samples and Puducherry, Karaikal and Mahe registered one new case each.

Yanam an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh reported no new case of viral infection during last twenty-four hours.

The active cases were 44 and they comprised three patients undergoing treatment in hospitals while the remaining 41 patients were in home quarantine.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release that 11 patients were discharged after recovery during last twenty-four hours while the overall recoveries stood at 1,63,736.

The Health Department has tested so far 22,19,604 samples and has found 18,54,422 out of them to be negative, he noted.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and fatalities remained 1,962.

The department of Health has administered so far 15,95,479 doses which comprised 9,32,023 first doses, 6,50,854 second and 12,602 booster doses.

The test positivity rate was 0.59 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 percent and 98.79 percent respectively. PTI COR ROH ROH

