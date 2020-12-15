Daily Rs 3500 Cr Loss From Farmer Protest: ASSOCHAM Seeks Resolution; CII assesses Impact

Thousands of farmers have been protesting for more than two weeks on the borders of Delhi, demanding the withdrawal of three new farm laws. This is resulting in a daily loss of Rs 3,500 crore loss, India's apex trade body ASSOCHAM said on Tuesday, demanding an early resolution from both the government and the farmers' side.

Subsequently, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said that the current agitation by farmers in many parts of India has led to disruption in supply chains and logistics and this will have a bearing on the economy over the coming days and may impinge the ongoing recovery from the economic contraction due to COVID.

In a statement, ASSOCHAM urged the government and farmers’ organisations to resolve the impasse over the new Agri laws as "the ongoing protests are dealing a big blow to the interconnected economies of the region, including Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh."

'A daily loss of Rs 3,000-3,500 crore': ASSOCHAM

"Though the economies of these states are predominantly based on agriculture and horticulture, several industries like food processing, cotton textiles, automobile, farm machinery, IT have become their lifeline. Besides, vibrant services sectors including tourism, trading, transport and hospitality, have added to the strength of the regions, known for their enterprising farmers, entrepreneurs and innovators," it said.

''The size of the combined economies of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and J&K is about Rs 18 lakh crore. With the ongoing farmers' agitation and blockade of roads, toll plazas and railways, the economic activities have come to a halt. Industries such as textiles, auto components, bicycles, sports goods which cater significantly to the export markets would not be able to fulfil their orders, ahead of Christmas, harming our goodwill amongst the global buyers," ASSOCHAM President, Dr Niranjan Hiranandani said.

A daily loss of Rs 3,000-3500 crore is resulting in the economies of the region from the value chain and transport disruption because of the protests, according to ASSOCHAM rough estimates.

Farmers protest may impact economic recovery: CII

"The farmers’ protest which has intensified over the past couple of weeks has led to obstruction of traffic and road blockades across multiple checkpoints in the northern states of Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and in smaller measure, in many other states. The already broken supply-chain which was recovering post the pandemic induced lockdown has come under severe stress," the CII said.

"Around two-third consignment in transit are taking 50% extra time to reach the destinations in states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR. In addition, the transport vehicles are forced to travel up to 50% longer to reach Delhi from the warehouses in Haryana, Uttarakhand and Punjab. This may push logistics cost by up to 8 to 10%. Many companies in an industrial belt surrounding Delhi are facing labour shortages as people struggle to reach production facilities from neighbouring towns," the statement added.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of minimum support price (MSP) and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

