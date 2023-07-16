Dakor Temple Implements Dress Code To Uphold Sanctity Amid Devotee's Demand

The temple located in Dakor, Kheda district, Gujarat, has recently displayed posters around its premises, informing devotees that entry will not be permitted for individuals wearing short dresses or short and revealing clothing. The decision comes in response to a long-standing demand from devotees, with the temple authorities emphasizing that it is intended to uphold the sanctity of the sacred place. Both men and women are requested to adhere to this dress code.

The temple trustee, Preindu Bhagat, clarified the purpose behind the dress code, stating, "Several people who have shown up like that (in revealing clothes) but we are merely requesting the devotees to dress modestly."

Previous instances of dress code implementation

This is not the first time such a dress code has been introduced at the temple. Earlier, about two years ago, similar posters were displayed, urging devotees to avoid wearing short and revealing clothing. The authorities expressed that they have consistently requested visitors to comply with this code to maintain the temple's spiritual ambiance.

The Dwarkadish Temple, situated in a different location, had also previously taken comparable measures by displaying posters with dress code guidelines.

Support from local priests

Local priests in Kheda have supported the temple's initiative, with one stating, "We had always requested people for this." They further emphasized that their intention is to foster a sense of respect and devotion within the temple premises.

By implementing these measures, the temple hopes to strike a balance between respecting individual choices and maintaining the revered ambiance cherished by the devotees for generations. The decision to request devotees to adhere to a dress code is seen as a step towards preserving the cultural and religious significance of the temple and its traditions.