Dal Lake Houseboat Owners Expect To Recover COVID Losses As Tourist Footfall Rises In J&K

Century-old heritage Houseboats and Shikaras at the Dal Lake, Nigeen Lake are once again getting rejuvenated with a significant footfall of tourists in the region, and with the government's recent welfare policies for the revival of the business. The tourism industry had faced a major setback following the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state, followed by the lockdown imposed against the backdrop of the COVID pandemic in March this year.

With the inflow of tourists, Shikara owners with a motive to recover earlier losses are trying their best to provide good services to the visitors.

Kashmir lakes home to 928 houseboats

Reports suggest that several houseboats were damaged as part of flood and fire accidents, while others sank. The two famous lakes, the Dal Lake and the Nigeen Lake are home to only 928 houseboats as of now, concerned over which the government has recently announced a policy to preserve houseboats.

"Owing to COVID, the situation has worsened, but now tourists are coming and we are also getting the houseboats repaired. The government has provided some help," Shikara owner Mohamad Rafiq told ANI.

An official concerned with the rehabilitation of the business had earlier mentioned that the decision was taken after several delegations from different sectors met Lieutenant Governor of the UT Manoj Sinha and his advisors while expressing their worries about the loss.

Hygiene amid pandemic a concern for tourists

Meanwhile, tourists have raised their concerns regarding the issue of hygiene, amid the COVID pandemic. A tourist from Mumbai, Bhagyashree said, "Hygiene is important on a boat. It has become even more important after the pandemic."

Owners of the business have been lamenting the fact that sewage of neighbouring areas is being discharged into the lake further escalating troubles for them.

The Lakes Conservation Management Authority (LCMA) which is the new name of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) manages affairs in the Kashmir valley lakes despite the challenging situations.

It is pertinent to note here that as per a report of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the valley since August last year has recorded a business loss of Rs 40,000 crores while as many as 500,000 people have lost their jobs.

(Inputs: ANI)

Image: UNSPLASH