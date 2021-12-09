Amid condolence messages pouring in from around the world for India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, Tibetan leader Dalai Lama also extended heartfelt words. In his message, he 'saluted General Rawat's longstanding contribution in the service of the nation'. CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other men in uniform onboard an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Dalai Lama's message of condolence:

"I pray for the general and his companions and offer my heartfelt condolences to the members of the families of all those who perished in this unfortunate accident. I salute General Rawat's long-standing contribution in the service of the nation," said the Tibetan leader.

Messages from around the world for CDS Bipin Rawat

Soon after the news of General's demise broke out, the State of Israel released an online statement condoling the death of the four-star military official. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Indian people following the tragic accident today in which 13 people were killed, including Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat & his wife Madhulika Rawat. Om Shanti,” the statement read.

Russia on Wednesday condoled the demise of India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat calling him a 'great patriot and a dedicated hero.' Taking to Twitter, Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev stated that Russia had lost 'a very close friend' and shared that the late General had played a big role in the bilateral partnership between the two nations.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen in a letter to India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar on Wednesday extended condolences over the tragic and sudden demise of India’s 63-year-old CDS.

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also mourned the demise of Bipin Rawat on Wednesday. Antonio Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York that Guterres expresses his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased, to the people and the Government of India.

Top Pentagon officials, including Secretary of Defence Llyod Austin III, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley and Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby extended their deepest condolences on the sudden demise of CDS Rawat.

Nepal’s Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday extended condolences over the tragic incident and said he is deeply saddened by the loss.