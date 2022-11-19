Dalai Lama Conferred With 'peace Prize' By The Gandhi Mandela Foundation

Gandhi Mandela Foundation honoured Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama with the 'Peace Prize' (Gandhi Mandela Award 2019).

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar presented the award to the spiritual leader. He was elected for the award in 2020, it could not be presented to him then due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now with the situation getting better, Gandhi Mandela Foundation conferred the award to him in the presence of former Chief Justice Of India K G Balakrishnan.

Event held at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala

The award is in recognition of promoting the values and preachings of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela in the interest of global peace and freedom.

The event was held at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala where Dalai Lama thanked everyone for the award and gave his best wishes to the foundation. There, he motivated everyone to spread kindness, unity and harmony in the world.

“Non-violence and compassion are essential for world peace and both these principles have been ingrained in Indian culture for thousands of years” he said while addressing the gathering.

Also, Governor Arlekar expressed his gratitude saying it was a great honour to present the award to the spiritual leader . The Governor said his holiness "is perhaps the most deserving person in the world today for this award as he is a universal ambassador of peace and his honour is to carry forward Indian culture and ideas".

A lot of Tibetans keenly watched the spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala.

Former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan said the spiritual leader is the saviour of the large community and the younger generation must follow the teachings of His Holiness Dalai Lama.