Dalai Lama Congratulates 2022 Nobel Peace Prize Winners

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has congratulated three recipients of this year's Nobel Peace Prize, saying they have recognised that human rights are inclusive, interdependent and universal.

Human rights activists from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. "Each of them, recognises that all human beings have a right to freedom from want and freedom from fear and that human rights are inclusive, interdependent and universal," he said.

By recognising their contribution, the Nobel Committee has shown a clear light on the importance of civil society in promoting fundamental human values of peace, freedom and democracy, the spiritual leader said.

Among today's problems are those that arise from a conflict of ideology, political or religious, when people fight each other for petty ends, losing sight of the basic humanity that binds us all together as a single human family, he said.

"Today, the values of democracy, open society, respect for human rights, and equality are becoming recognised as universal values. There is an intimate connection between democratic values and the fundamental values of human goodness," Dalai Lama said.

"Where there is democracy there is a greater possibility for citizens to express their basic human qualities. Where these basic human qualities prevail, there is also a greater scope for strengthening democracy. Most important of all, democracy is also the most effective basis for ensuring world peace," he added.