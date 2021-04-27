Dalai Lama Donates To PM-CARES Fund To Strengthen India's Fight Against COVID-19

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Tuesday announced that he would contribute via his trust to the PM-CARES fund as a token of solidarity with fellow Indian brothers and sisters fighting the dangerous second wave of COVID-19.

"I have been following the continuing challenge that the pandemic has been posing across the world, including in India, with concern. At this critical time, during this alarming COVID-19 surge, I have asked the Dalai Lama Trust to make a donation to the PM-CARES Fund as a token of our solidarity with fellow Indian brothers and sisters," the Dalai Lama said in a statement.

The elderly Buddhist monk expressed his gratitude to the frontline workers and all those making efforts to tackle the situation. "May I take this opportunity to express my deep appreciation for all the efforts that are being made to tackle this devastating pandemic, especially by those courageously working on the frontline. I pray that the pandemic threat will end soon," he said.

The Tibetan administration in exile is based in the north Indian hill town of Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh.

With 3,23,144 people testing positive for the disease in a day, India's Coronavirus tally has climbed to 1,76,36,307, while the national recovery rate has further dropped to 82.54% the Union Health Ministry data said on Tuesday. The massive spike in caseloads has triggered critical shortages of hospital beds, medicines and life-saving oxygen.

Centre allocates funds for Oxygen plants

The Centre had set up the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund in March 2020 with the objective to deal with an emergency situation like the one currently posed by the COVID-19 outbreak and to provide relief to those affected.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister’s Office allocated funds to install 551 PSA Oxygen Generation Plants in public health facilities across the country through PM-CARES. These dedicated plants will be established in identified Government hospitals in district headquarters in various States and Union Territories. Earlier this year, the PM-CARES Fund had allocated Rs 201.58 crores for the installation of additional 162 PSA Medical Oxygen Generation Plants inside public health facilities.

