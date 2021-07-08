Last Updated:

Dalai Lama Expresses Gratitude To PM Modi, Ministers For Sending Him Birthday Greetings

Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibet, thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other politicians for sending him birthday greetings.

Written By
Srishti Goel
Dalai Lama

Picture Credit: PTI/AP


Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibet, has expressed gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers for wishing him on his birthday. The Dalai Lama sent out a video message in which he expressed his gratitude to everyone who had wished him saying that Several of his friends wished him a "happy birthday. " He took the d like to take this opportunity to show his 'gratitude' to those individuals.

Dalai Lama thanks PM Modi

He noted, "Many of my friends expressed happy birthday. Here I want to take this opportunity to express to those people, my thanks. I want to thank my long time supporters and friends, and then many other people including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many ministers and also chief ministers and a number of my Indian friends."

After the Chinese conquest of Tibet in the 1950s, the Dalai Lama was forced to flee the country. On the occasion of his birthday, he said that they offered their heartfelt congratulations on his birthday,  this pleasant expression means a lot to him. He stated, "They sincerely expressed their congratulations on my birthday. So I very much appreciate this friendly expression."

READ | US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken extends 'warm wishes' to Dalai Lama on 86th birthday

Dalai Lama Birthday

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on his 86th birthday on Tuesday, July 6. He said in a tweet from his handle, "Spoke on phone to His Holiness the @DalaiLama to convey greetings on his 86th birthday" and "We wish him a long and healthy life."

READ | 'Stronger message to China if you met', says Owaisi on PM's birthday wishes to Dalai Lama

While Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has previously congratulated Dalai Lama on his birthday, no official statement has been made, owing to Chinese sensitivities. Even as China continues to act provocatively along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, the move is considered as a warning to Beijing.

READ | I am 'longest guest' of India, says Dalai Lama

Other Indian politicians have also wished the Dalai Lama on his birthday. Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh; Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi; and Nitin Gadkari, Road Transport Minister; and Hardeep Singh Puri, Ministry of Urban Development, Housing & Petroleum, from the Indian Cabinet.

READ | Top US leaders greet Dalai Lama on his 86th birthday

Picture Credit: PTI/AP

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND