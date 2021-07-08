Dalai Lama Expresses Gratitude To PM Modi, Ministers For Sending Him Birthday Greetings

Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibet, has expressed gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers for wishing him on his birthday. The Dalai Lama sent out a video message in which he expressed his gratitude to everyone who had wished him saying that Several of his friends wished him a "happy birthday. " He took the d like to take this opportunity to show his 'gratitude' to those individuals.

Dalai Lama thanks PM Modi

HHDL thanks all those who sent him wishes for his 86th birthday from his residence in Dharamsala, HP, India on July 7, 2021. . https://t.co/VQfJsl6J6w — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) July 7, 2021

He noted, "Many of my friends expressed happy birthday. Here I want to take this opportunity to express to those people, my thanks. I want to thank my long time supporters and friends, and then many other people including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many ministers and also chief ministers and a number of my Indian friends."

Spoke on phone to His Holiness the @DalaiLama to convey greetings on his 86th birthday. We wish him a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2021

After the Chinese conquest of Tibet in the 1950s, the Dalai Lama was forced to flee the country. On the occasion of his birthday, he said that they offered their heartfelt congratulations on his birthday, this pleasant expression means a lot to him. He stated, "They sincerely expressed their congratulations on my birthday. So I very much appreciate this friendly expression."

Dalai Lama Birthday

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on his 86th birthday on Tuesday, July 6. He said in a tweet from his handle, "Spoke on phone to His Holiness the @DalaiLama to convey greetings on his 86th birthday" and "We wish him a long and healthy life."

While Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has previously congratulated Dalai Lama on his birthday, no official statement has been made, owing to Chinese sensitivities. Even as China continues to act provocatively along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, the move is considered as a warning to Beijing.

Other Indian politicians have also wished the Dalai Lama on his birthday. Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh; Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi; and Nitin Gadkari, Road Transport Minister; and Hardeep Singh Puri, Ministry of Urban Development, Housing & Petroleum, from the Indian Cabinet.

Picture Credit: PTI/AP