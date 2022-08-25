Addressing the audience at Thupstanling Gompa, Diskit Tsal in Leh, Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama on Tuesday expressed hope that the time will come soon when Ladakhis would be able to visit Lhasa once again. "Times are changing, and a time would come when Ladakhis would be able to visit Lhasa again,” the Dalai Lama said.

"Before I retired from political responsibility, we adopted the middle way approach according to which we are seeking a mutually acceptable solution to the issue of Tibet," the Tibetan leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "We are seeking genuine autonomy rather than complete independence, primarily concerned with preserving our identity, language and rich Buddhist cultural heritage in all Tibetan-speaking areas," the Tibetan leader said while addressing the audience as he inaugurated a new centre of learning at Thupstanling Gompa, Diskit Tsal in Leh.

The Dalai Lama further said that he is very happy with the fact that the people of the Himalayan region, from Ladakh in the west to Arunachal Pradesh in the east, are also making a valuable contribution to protecting and preserving the Nalanda Tradition. "It is because of this logical, reasoned approach that many scientists today are able to take an interest in Buddhist psychology with its methods for training the mind and emotions," he added.

During his address, he also spoke of the friendly relationship he felt for the Muslim community in Lhasa, who he described as peace-loving people. He mentioned his recent meeting with some Muslim women whose parents had lived in Lhasa before 1959, saying that many of them spoke fluent Tibetan.

Dalai Lama praises India for 'ahimsa' and 'karuna'

The Tibetan leader also praised India for its age-old principles of 'ahimsa' and 'karuna', which have great potential to create a more peaceful and harmonious world. Giving the example of Mahatma Gandhi, the Dalai Lama said, it was Gandhi who propagated 'ahimsa' in the country and leaders such as Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela learnt from him.

He also expressed the view that India is particularly well-placed to combine long-standing principles like compassion and doing no harm - 'karuna' and 'ahimsa' - with modern education.

The Dalai Lama once again during his address again emphasised the importance of caring for the environment and recommended planting and caring for trees and taking steps to protect the local ecology.