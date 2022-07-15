Dalai Lama made his first visit to Ladakh's Leh on Friday in the past couple of years. The Tibetal spiritual leader is on a two-day spiritual visit to the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. On his arrival, he received a rousing reception in the UT from thousands of followers on the street. Earlier, those who are close to the Dalai Lama informed the media that Lama resided in Dharamshala during the COVID-19 pandemic. On July 14, he reached Jammu from Dharamshala.

Dalai Lama left Dharamshala for Madhopur, Punjab by road earlier on Thursday. He reached Madhopur around 9 am from where he left for Jammu after a brief break. He reached Jammu around 11 am, as planned. He stayed in Jammu last night and reached Ladakh on Friday.

China Targets Dalai Lama

The last such visit of the Tibetan leader was in 2018. As the 16th round of Corps Commander-level talks is scheduled for July 17, China has objected to Dalai Lama's visit as it is being seen as a signal to Beijing amid an apparent change in India's Tibet policy.

Dalai Lama said that the majority of people in China realise that he is not seeking independence within China but meaningful autonomy and preservation of Tibetan Buddhist culture. While responding to this issue on Thursday, the Dalai Lama said, "Not Chinese people, but some Chinese hardliners consider me a separatist. Now, more and more Chinese are realising that Dalai Lama is not seeking independence but within China meaningful autonomy and to preserve Tibetan Buddhist culture," the Dalai Lama told reporters upon his arrival in Jammu.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had slammed China's criticism and said that it has been a consistent policy of the government to treat the Dalai Lama as a guest in India.