Dalai Lama Mourns Demise Of Archbishop Desmond Tutu; Calls Him 'true Humanitarian'

On Sunday, the Dalai Lama, Tibet's spiritual leader, mourned the death of South Africa's anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and termed him as 'true humanitarian.' One of South Africa's most prominent anti-apartheid activists and a Nobel Peace Prize awardee, Archbishop Tutu passed away at the age of 90 on December 26. The Dalai Lama wrote a letter to Tutu's daughter Mpho Tutu, referring to the deceased activist as his revered senior, spiritual brother and good friend. "Please accept my heartfelt condolences... and convey the same to your mother and other members of your family. I pray for him," the letter read as reported by PTI.

In the said letter, the Dalai Lama mentioned his association with Tutu. "As you are aware, your father and I maintained a long friendship over the years. I recall several occasions when we spent time together, especially the week in Dharamshala in 2015 when we were able to exchange our ideas on how to make the world a better place. We treasured our friendship as well as our spiritual connection," the letter added.

According to the Dalai Lama, the South African activist and LGBT rights campaigner were completely dedicated to assisting his brothers and sisters for the greater good.

"We have lost a brilliant man who lived a very meaningful life. He was dedicated to helping others, particularly those who were less fortunate. I am certain that the best tribute we can pay him and keep his spirit alive is to do as he did and look for ways to serve others in the same way he did," the Dalai Lama wrote in the letter. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled his death and called him "a guiding light" for countless people worldwide. The PM also stated that Tutu's emphasis on human dignity and equality will be remembered forever.

Tutu survived by his wife and four children

It should be mentioned here that Archbishop Tutu is survived by his 66-year-old wife and four children. Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the late 1990s. He was hospitalised multiple times in recent years for infections connected to his cancer treatment. Asked once how he would wish to be remembered, Tutu had stated, "He loved. He laughed. He cried. He was forgiven. He forgave. Greatly privileged," according to the Associated Press (AP).

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image: AP/Twitter/@TheDesmondTutu)