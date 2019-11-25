Dalai Lama: 'There Is An Urgent Need For India's Traditions Of Non-violence In The World'

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Monday, November 25, took to Twitter and stated that "there is an urgent need for the international community to follow India's traditions of non-violence and compassion." In the tweet, he also stated that "there is potential in everyone to develop inner values like compassion that will yield peace." The 14th Dalai Lama has repeatedly called on the world to adopt India's knowledge to achieve world peace.

There is an urgent need for India’s traditions of non-violence and compassion in today’s world, which is still riven by fighting and killing, sometimes even in the name of religion. We have the potential from birth to develop inner values like compassion that yield peace of mind — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) November 25, 2019

Dalai Lama addresses Global Buddhist meet

The 14th Dalai Lama addressed the three-day Global Buddhist meet in Aurangabad on Saturday, November 23. During the meet as well, he said that the world needs ancient Indian values of non-violence and compassion. According to him, "Non-violence and compassion are helping people of many religions in India to live with peace and mutual respect." According to him, the world can live in peace if they follow the traditions.

Last year, Dalai Lama had addressed a gathering in Kangra where he had highlighted the relevance of India in the Buddhist world. He had said that "If the country takes lead in combining its ancient knowledge of emotions and spiritualism with modern education, India will become an inspiration for many Buddhist countries."

About Dalai Lama

During the 1959 Tibetan uprising, the Dalai Lama fled to India. He currently lives as a refugee. According to reports, he has spoken about several preachings and Buddhist teachings. He has also spoken about the welfare of Tibetans and other topics around the world. The current Dalai Lama is the 14th Dalai Lama.

