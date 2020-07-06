Dalai Lama Turns 85; Sends Birthday Message After Needling China Over Visiting Taiwan

On his 85th birthday, Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Monday shared a video message saying that it is not possible for people to hold a huge celebration amid the COVID-19 pandemic and it is "not necessary" either.

The Nobel Peace Prize-winning spiritual leader, "Today is July 6th -- my birthday. It is not possible for large numbers of people to hold a big celebration because of the restrictions due to the pandemic and it's not necessary either. However, if you want to celebrate my birthday, I'd like to ask you to recite the Mani mantra at the least a thousand times." He added that may everyone be happy.

Dalai Lama's birthday comes at a time when India and China's relations have become tense due to the border tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Dalai Lama is also not liked by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and is considered a threat over Tibet's freedom.

'I hope so'

A day before his birthday, Dalai Lama delivered teaching on "Eight Verses for Training the Mind" while addressing via video an event held in Taiwan on Sunday. The Dalai Lama expressed hope that he will be able to visit Taiwan again.

"As the political scenario changes it may be that I'll be able to visit you in Taiwan again. I hope so. Whatever happens, I'll remain with you in spirit. Please keep well -- Thank you," the Tibetan Spiritual said at the end of his address, as per the website. China considers Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has been independent of the mainland since the civil war in 1949. The Tibetan spiritual leader has exiled himself in India ever since the rebellion against the Chinese rule in 1959.

