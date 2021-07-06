Dalai Lama Turns 86, Says 'really Appreciate' Indian Concept Of Secular Values

On the occasion of his 86th birthday on Tuesday, the Dalai Lama said that he has taken "full advantage" of India’s freedom and religious harmony. The Tibetan spiritual leader also said that he is committed to reviving ancient Indian knowledge. The Tibetan spiritual leader, in a virtual address from his residence here, thanked people who sent wishes on his birthday and said that he would continue to serve humanity and make efforts to combat climate change.

Dalai Lama turns 86, says he appreciates the Indian concept of secular values

Speaking at a virtual address from his residence due to the COVID protocols, the Dalai Lama mentioned instances about his travel to India as a refugee.

The Dalai Lama said, “Since I became a refugee and settled in India, I have taken full advantage of India's freedom and religious harmony. I want to assure you that for the rest of my life I am committed to reviving ancient Indian knowledge. I really appreciate the Indian concept of secular values, not dependent on religion, such as honesty, karuna (compassion) and ahimsa (non-violence).”

The Dalai Lama went on to express gratitude to the people for all the greetings. He further added, “Now that it is my birthday, I want to express my deep appreciation to all my friends who have really shown love, respect and trust I can assure you that I am committed to serving humanity and working to protect the climate.”

The Dalai Lama, whose real name is Tenzin Gyatso also urged people to practice non-violence and compassion. “I am committed to non-violence and compassion until my death. This is my offering to my friends. All my brothers and sisters should keep these two things in mind -- non-violence and compassion... On my birthday, this is my gift,” he added.

PM Modi wishes spiritual leader a long and healthy life

Spoke on phone to His Holiness the @DalaiLama to convey greetings on his 86th birthday. We wish him a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished his Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, a "long and healthy" life on his 86th birthday. The PM took to his Twitter to reveal that he phoned the spiritual leader to make the wish. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh were amongst the others who greeted Dalai Lama on his birthday.

