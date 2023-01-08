Dalit Community Attacked In Rajasthan's Alwar; Victims Narrate Harrowing Ordeal

The Dalit community was attacked in Rajasthan's Alwar district. According to sources, around 30-40 miscreants pelted stones at the house of people belonging to Rajasthan's Alwar on Saturday, January 7. Around 12-15 people including a pregnant woman were left injured in the attack.

Dalit Community attacked in Rajasthan's Alwar

Around 30-40 miscreants attacked Dalits with sticks and rods. According to reports, the attack came after a dispute regarding the gazing of sheep and goats.

Staging a dharna in front of the district headquarters after the attack, Dalits demanded security and asserted that they will not move an inch until they are promised safety in the district.

Pregnant woman brutally thrashed

Speaking to Republic Media Network, one of the victims shared his ordeal. He said, "There is only one house of Meghwal Samaj in the area and it is surrounded by the residents of Muslima. All miscreants climbed onto the terrace and entered houses while pelting stones. A pregnant lady in her 5th month was beaten with sticks and rods. The lady has been hospitalised in Alwar now." The victim further asserted that they are living in fear in the district as these attacks are occurring on an everyday basis. Notably, sources said that the SP of the district has not arrived in the village where the attack occurred.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, the pregnant woman who was attacked by miscreants said, "A mob of 30-40 miscreants came with rods and sticks. They entered houses and pelted stones at us. My family members are severely injured and they are hospitalised as of now. I was beaten by rods and sticks. They (miscreants) brutally thrashed us. I was pregnant for three months."

Villagers have been protesting in front of district headquarters and have alleged inaction by the police. So far, out of 36 miscreants, five have been arrested.

Image: Republic