Dalit Converts To Get Scheduled Caste Status? Centre Forms Commission To Examine Demand

The Centre formed a commission to examine the possibility of according SC status to persons who have converted to religions other than Sikhism and Buddhism.

Akhil Oka
In an important development, the Centre formed a commission to examine the possibility of according Scheduled Caste status to persons who have converted to religions other than Sikhism and Buddhism. The notification issued by the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry in the Gazette on Thursday mentioned that certain persons who have historically suffered social inequality, discrimination and the consequent backwardness have been declared to be SCs by Presidential orders. However, there has been a demand to revisit the existing definition of SC by including converts to other religions such as Islam and Christianity. 

The Union government acknowledged that this is a seminal and historically complex sociological and constitutional question and a matter of public importance. Taking into account the sensitivity and the potential repercussions, it reasoned that any change in the definition of SC must be based on a definitive study and extensive consultation with all stakeholders. The panel formed under the Commissions of Inquiry Act will be headed by former CJI KG Balakrishnan with retired IAS officer Ravinder Kumar Jain and UGC member Sushma Yadav as its members. Headquartered in Delhi, the commission will have to submit its report within two years.

Here are the Commission's Terms of Reference:

  • The Commission will examine the matter of according Scheduled Caste status to new persons, who claim to historically have belonged to the Scheduled Castes but have converted to religions other than those mentioned in the Presidential Orders issued from time to time under Article 341 of the Constitution. This article empowers the President to specify the castes deemed to be SCs
  • It shall examine the implications on the existing Scheduled Castes, of adding such new persons as part of the existing list of Scheduled Castes
  • The panel will also examine the changes Scheduled Caste persons go through on converting to other religions in terms of their customs, traditions, social and other status discrimination and deprivation, and the implication of the same on the question of giving them Scheduled Caste status
  • It can examine any other related questions that it deems appropriate, in consultation with and with the consent of the Central Government.
