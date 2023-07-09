Dalit Man Subjected To Degrading Treatment In Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra; Case Registered

In a shocking incident of inhuman behaviour, a Dalit man in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, was subjected to a degrading act just days after the urine incident in Madhya Pradesh. According to reports, the Dalit individual approached a lineman to file a complaint about an electricity issue. However, instead of addressing the complaint, the lineman physically assaulted him and forced him to lick his slippers. The entire incident was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media, resulting in widespread condemnation.

The viral video shows the lineman sitting on a bench at the police station, wearing slippers, while the Dalit man is forced to kneel and lick the slippers. This act of humiliation has sparked outrage among the public. The police took immediate action upon the video's circulation. The accused lineman has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, as well as the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Another video has emerged, showing the lineman physically assaulting the victim. He can be seen grabbing the Dalit man by the arm, throwing him to the ground, and brutally beating him. Additionally, he threatened the victim, warning him not to return to the area. It is reported that the Dalit man had come to visit his maternal uncle and approached the lineman regarding the electricity issue.

The accused lineman has been identified as Tej Bali Singh. A police officer stated, "There was an electricity problem at the Dalit man's maternal uncle's house. Tej Bali, the lineman, arrived at the scene and started assaulting the individual. The video shows Tej Bali forcing the Dalit man to lick his slippers."

The incident has drawn strong criticism from various quarters, with former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, condemning the incident on Twitter. He questioned why such individuals end up being protected, despite their shameful actions. Yadav highlighted the consistent mistreatment of Dalits by BJP members and urged for justice to be served.