Dalit union leaders, activists protest against arrest of Chandrababu Naidu

In protest of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu's "illegal" detention, Dalit union leaders, activists, and his supporters organised a rally on Saturday, September 23 in Amadalavalasa town of Srikakulam district. The protestors were seen paying floral tributes to BR Ambedkar’s statue at the RTC complex. TDP MLAs and workers were protesting and raising slogans of "We Want Justice.”

TDP leaders Ramu and Ramesh, as well as former MLC Pramakatla Vishwaprasad, were also present at the protest site.

According to reports, protesters raised slogans against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and slogans to save democracy.

TDP members concerned

Earlier, on Friday, TDP members expressed their concerns about an alleged "conspiracy" to kill the TDP leader.

“The procedure to arrest Chandrababu Naidu was not correct and that he is being suppressed mentally as well as physically in prison,” said former YSRCP MLA Undavalli Sridevi who had later joined the protest.

“The procedure of arrest was not correct and we are going to protest against it. Chandrababu Naidu has been illegally arrested and kept in Rajahmundry Central jail. We came to know that a person (in the same jail) died of dengue fever which is a severe disease as it causes internal bleeding and the patient can go into a coma..." said Undavalli Sridevi.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Sridevi said they were concerned about Naidu's health even though prison authorities have stated there was no mosquito breeding in the jail.

"We are asking for the immediate release of Chandrababu Naidu as we are worried about his health," she added.