Dalit Woman Killed By Man In Amethi, UP

A 23-year-old man allegedly killed a Dalit woman with a knife in Ram Shahpur village here, police said on Saturday.

The man, Sanjay Kumar, slit the throat of 18-year-old Kavita Friday in his house, then tried to kill himself also with the same knife, Additional Superintendent of Police, Amethi, Harendra Kumar on Saturday said.

Sanjay, who injured himself seriously in the purported suicide attempt, was sent to a trauma centre in Lucknow for treatment, Kumar said.

Prima facie the incident seems to have taken place because of a fall out of a love affair, the ACP said.

The body of the victim has been sent for a post mortem examination, and the matter is being probed, he added.