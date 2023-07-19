Dalit Youth Peed On, Assaulted In Andhra Pradesh Over Affair

A group of men was seen urinating on a Dalit youth in a video going viral on social media. The incident took place in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh on June 19. The men are said to belong to so-called upper caste communities. Police say that a case has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and the SC/ST Act.

Prakasam superintendent of police Mallika Garg said the Dalit youth, identified as Naveen, belongs to a Scheduled Tribe. Naveen initially told the cops that this was a fight between friends and did not mention that he had been urinated on.

After the video went viral on social media, Naveen gave a statement saying that the men, who belong to Kamma and other communities had harassed, threatened and urinated on it, the SP said. Naveen had sustained injuries and had been hospitalised.

According to law enforcement, the nine accused and Naveen were previously acquainted. A conflict arose after Naveen "eloped" with a woman who was reportedly in a relationship with Abhilash, one of the accused. The man and his associates sought revenge. They reportedly called Naveen over for dinner, then assaulted him and then urinated on him.

The accused are said to have been involved in property crimes in the past with several cases lodged against them. Of the nine accused, six have been arrested and three are still absconding. A team has been deployed to arrest them. Three of the six arrested are juveniles.

The incident comes to light after a video of a man urinating on a labourer emerged from Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district sparking outrage. The man being peed on was identified as a tribal named Pale Kol. The man seen urinating was identified as Pravesh Shukla.