Dam Issue: Kerala Govt Cancels Tree-felling Order

The Kerala government on Wednesday cancelled an order granting permission to Tamil Nadu for felling 15 trees downstream of Baby Dam at Mullaperiyar reservoir.

Arriving at a decision on the cancellation, the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, also suspended chief wildlife warden Bennichan Thomas who allegedly prepared the order after a meeting of secretaries concerned.

The Kerala government was under attack from the opposition Congress-led UDF in the State Assembly for its controversial order granting permission to cut the trees.

