'Damages Our Democracy': Arnab Goswami Takes On Param Bir Singh & Lutyens Media

Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday said that the deeds of former Mumbai Commissioner Param Bir Singh will be exposed and he will be brought to justice. He said that Param Bir Singh, Lutyens Media and political conspirators joined hands to working against Republic as they were 'unable to get the popularity that we have'.

"There was corporate collusion, there was a cartel which worked together with Param Bir Singh against Republic. I had said that not only is this unfortunate, it can have long-lasting ramifications on our democracy. If corrupt people in media and corrupt public officials come together and misuse their respective positions then this can be the most damaging impact on our democracy," Arnab said.

Republic's Editor-in-Chief said that this is the most unfortunate example of corrupt people in the media and the police and political system for the common interest.

"In any case, I just want to assure everyone that Republic Media Network is not going to let go of this as there has to be accountability. People can't just be allowed to pick up their bags and flee India and Param Bir's role - how he used media - and collusion between the corrupt media and this corrupt media has to be exposed," Arnab said.

Param Bir Singh has purportedly escaped India to avoid multiple corruption against him. At least five FIRs of extortion have been filed against ex-Police Commissioner in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane. Maharashtra government is also probing his role in the Antilia bomb scare case as to how API Sachin Vaze, who has been arrested in Mansukh Hiren death case and Antilita case, went rogue under his tenure.

Republic's statement on Param Bir's reported escape

"Last year at this time, a cartel in the Lutyens Media collaborated with Param Bir Singh, Sachin Vaze, and other conspirators to fabricate false charges against Republic. Today, there are reports that Param Bir Singh has fled the country. If he has indeed managed to escape from India, it is quite clear to avoid the multiple charges of corruption, bribery, fabrication, misuse of public office, and criminal intimidation that are pending against him.

The collusion between a section of the Lutyens Media and Param Bir Singh is the most unfortunate example of collusion between corporate cartels and corrupt public officials. The collusion between these corrupt public officials and a section of the media has a soul-destroying impact on the foundations of our democracy. People like Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze were elevated to the position of 'crusaders' because they were willing participants in a nefarious conspiracy against Republic Media Network. This conspiracy has also been laid bare recently with testimonials and facts about a grand conspiracy to target Republic and somehow arrest our Editor-in-Chief Mr Arnab Goswami. The events in the last few months have thoroughly vindicated us.

Members of the media who lionized criminals in uniform because it suited their corporate agenda should introspect on the damage that they have caused on the foundations of our democracy and the accountability of our institutions by pursuing their narrow agenda."