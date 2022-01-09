Damdami Taksal Head Welcomes PM Modi's Decision To Observe 'Veer Bal Diwas' On Dec 26

Sant Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa, Head of the revered Damdami Taksal on Sunday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to observe December 26 as ‘Veer Baal Diwas'. Speaking at Belapur, Navi Mumbai, the 16th head of Damdami Taksal thanked PM Modi for preserving the sacrifices of Sahibzades - the four sons of the 10th Sikh guru Gobind Singh and their quest for justice.

"I want to really thank Modi ji that he decided to preserve the memory of Sahibzades by marking December 26 as ‘Veer Baal Diwas'. He has reminded the people of India that Sahibzades sacrificed for them, so please remember their glory. In one year, take out one day to remember them. This is such a big decision by Modi ji and I want to thank him from the entire community," said Sant Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa.

PM Modi's tribute to Sahibzades

In a big announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday informed that starting this year, December 26 will be marked as ‘Veer Baal Diwas'. His announcement came on the occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Taking to Twitter, he also informed that Veer Baal Diwas will be a tribute to the Sahibzades and will mark the day when Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh attained martyrdom when they were executed by the Mughals. PM Modi hailed both martyrs for upholding the noble principles of Dharma. He remarked that they had given strength to millions of people and never bowed to injustice. The Prime Minister also spoke about how the Sahibzades contributed to an inclusive and harmonious world and asserted that more people needed to be aware of their contributions to society.

PM Modi's tweet read, "‘Veer Baal Diwas’ will be on the same day Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji attained martyrdom after being sealed alive in a wall. These two greats preferred death instead of deviating from the noble principles of Dharma." He added, "It is the need of the hour for more people to know about them."

Today, on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I am honoured to share that starting this year, 26th December shall be marked as ‘Veer Baal Diwas.’ This is a fitting tribute to the courage of the Sahibzades and their quest for justice. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2022

On December 26, 2021, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also observed Sahibzada Day at his official residence. On the occasion, he carried the Holy Sahib on his head and participated in a Gurbani Kirtan as well.