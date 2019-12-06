Danga Pidit Association Demands Probe On 1984 Riots

Danga Peedit Association (DPA) demands probe on 1984 riots after former Prime Minister and Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh made a massive admission on Thursday that if the former PM PV Narasimha Rao had taken a step, 1984 riots would not have happened. Sujit Singh, president of the DPA spoke about how after 35 years there is still nothing done to punish the culprits that took part in orchestrating the 1984 riots against the Sikhs. He said that this was an entire scheme spun by the Congress party after the assassination of Indira Gandhi.