Danger Looms Large In Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar As Live Wires Lay Bare On Streets

As New Delhi faces serious inundation, residents of the city have been exposed to some serious danger resulting from ignorance. Live wires are precariously hanging down the constricted lanes of Mukherjee Nagar posing a grave danger for pedestrians and motorists, alike. North Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area is touted as one of the hot spots for college goers and students who aspire to be bureaucrats, umpteen coaching institutes, and is home to a large number of paying guests.

The reality was rather grim when Republic Media Network visited university students' safe haven as part of its sustained reportage in the national capital. Streets were flooded, children swam their way to the other end of the road, while live wires were hanging precariously from the electric poles. These conditions make the perfect setting for a tragedy considering the recent fire which broke out in one of the coaching centres here. Republic spoke to the residents of the area facing the deluge and inconvenience.

(Vehicle cross a waterlogged street in Mukherjee Nagar, North Delhi; Image: Republic)

Mukherjee Nagar residents expose government apathy

Sharing the ordeal, Prakash Singh, Manager of a Pharmacy attached to Nulife Hospital said, "We are warning the children every day not to go into the water, but they don't listen. Electricity department officials came yesterday, and the power supply was cut off in the area for about an hour. Upon questioning, they said that they are fixing the transformer lines but left a bunch of live wires open under the electric pole."

(Mukherjee Nagar residents cross inundated roads while live wires lay in the open; Image: Republic)

Singh further rued, "We were concerned and scared too because it is a busy road and vehicle movement is heavy. Moreover, children from nearby villages come here and play. We called the MCD department and on helpline number, but no one is listening to us. GTB police station is nearby, we complained to the authorities, but they also said it's not police work."

(Children playing in the waterlogged roads in Mukherjee Nagar; Image: Republic)

All the students, institute owners, residents, and market associations in Mukherjee Nagar are waiting for help from the Delhi Government officials but have only faced disappointment so far. Though in the wake of a flood-like situation and inundated streets, the institutes in Mukherjee Nagar have been shut and students have been asked to join through online classes until the situation improves.

(Live wires from electric poles dipped in puddles around Mukherjee Nagar; Image: Republic)

Scared to venture out, Vatan, an HR professional from Nulife Hospital showed Republic how just opposite the Electricity pole four to five feet of waterlogging could be seen. "From the past four days, the water level had risen to 10 feet. Since yesterday it decreased it bit but still is 5 feet deep. Around, 17 vehicles were stuck here because of the flood yesterday alone. There was current in the water because of live wires left unattended. We had to raise an alarm and asked authorities to visit but they fixed lines and left the live wires exposed," Vatan said.

"Nearby academies like Chanakya IAS and Dhey IAS have also complained but the electricity department is sleeping, and they don't care about the lives of the citizens. With the help of Republic, we appeal to the electricity department to fix the problem before a tragedy befall," he added.