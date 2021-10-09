Danish PM Frederiksen Calls PM Modi 'inspiration' For World, Invites Him To Visit Denmark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Saturday, October 9, addressed a joint press meet in Delhi after holding bilateral talks over various issues, including India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership. PM Mette Frederiksen stated that she is proud that PM Modi has accepted the invitation to visit Denmark, who is an inspiration to the whole world in terms of achieving many ambitious projects for the development of the country.

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen in Delhi said, "You (PM Modi) are an inspiration for the rest of the world as you have set some very ambitious targets when it comes to clean water for over 1mn households and renewable energy. I'm proud that you have accepted my invitation to visit Denmark".

Highlighting the role of being a democratic country in the world, she added, "We are two democratic nations that believe in an international system based on rules. Cooperation between India and Denmark is a great example of how green growth and green transition can go hand in hand".

While PM Modi told the media that even during the COVID-19 pandemic times, both India and Denmark maintained good cooperation. Further speaking on the Green Strategic Partnership, Modi said that both the countries have reviewed and reiterated their commitment on this.

Denmark PM arrives in India

PM Mette Frederiksen is on a three-day visit to India. Upon her arrival, she was accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan followed by wreath-laying at Mahatma Gandhi’s samadhi at Rajghat. Speaking of the visit to India, she said, “We consider India as a close partner. I see this visit as a milestone for Denmark-India bilateral relations".

India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership

Earlier on September 28, 2020, Frederiksen and PM Modi had co-chaired a virtual summit between India and Denmark following which a joint statement was issued, informing that the green strategic partnership was a mutually beneficial arrangement aimed to advance political cooperation, expand green growth and economic relations, provide employment opportunities and strengthen collaboration on addressing global challenges; in line with the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and Paris Agreement.

Image: @ANI/TWITTER