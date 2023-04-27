Dantewada Attack: Crucial Video Of Naxal Attack On Chhattisgarh Police Surfaces

A crucial and sensational video of maoist attack on the security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday has been accessed by Republic, wherein the attack on the convoy of the security personnel was captured. In the video, which was purportedly captured on the mobile phone of a jawan, shows the naxal attack on the vehicle of District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel in Dantewada while they were returning from an anti-maoist operation. The attack claimed the lives of 10 security personnel and the driver of the vehicle.

The video, which is said to be from the spot where the vehicle of the DRG was ambushed, also purportedly shows firing by the naxals on the security personnel. In one video, a naxal was also seen crawling on the ground with a firearm in his hand.

IED was used for the blast: Police

It is being suspected by the Chhattisgarh Police that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was used to blow up the vehicle of the security personnel, when they were returning from an anti-maoist operation. The blast was so strong that it created a huge crater on the road, while the multi-utility vehicle got completely destroyed.

According to sources, it has surfaced that about 40 kg of IED was strategically planted by the naxals, as they were very well-informed about the movement of security personnel. It is being speculated that the incident was a pre-planned attack.

The attack has sent shockwaves across the country and has raised concerns about the safety of security personnel in the naxal affected areas. The Chhattisgarh government has condemned the attack and has promised to take strict action against the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and others laid wreaths to honour the 10 police personnel and a civilian driver who died in a blast carried out by naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district. The CM said that the sacrifices of the jawans will not go in vain and the fight against naxalites will be intensified. The tearful family members of the deceased also paid homage to the martyred personnel, while the women security personnel were seen consoling them. Later, the mortal remains of the jawans were shifted to their native places.