Dapoli Sai Resort Scam: ED Makes Big Revelation; Gets 5-day Remand Of Anil Parab's Aide

Sadanand Kadam, a close aide of former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Anil Parab, has been sent to Enforcement Directorate's custody till March 15 by a Mumbai court in connection with the alleged Dapoli Sai Resort scam. During the hearing, the agency made massive revelations in the case.

ED claimed that Sadanand helped Anil Parab buy the land in Dapoli. It alleged that unaccounted cash was used to purchase the land and its value was suppressed by the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader. The agency also stated that the land was under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ).

"There was a bungalow at the place which they wanted to convert into a resort. Anil Parab met an architect in Bandra for the structure. The architect informed Kadam and Parab that this land comes under CRZ, despite that Kadam told him that we will look after licensing work," ED said.

What has the ED alleged?

The agency stated that Parab's aide forced and pressurised the sub-divisional officer to convert the land into non-agriculture. The officer was allegedly forced to convert the land when Anil Parab was a minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

"The sub-divisional officer confirmed to us that Sadanand Kadam pressurised and forced to convert the land into non-agricultural land in the name of Vibhas Sathe," ED's counsel told the court.

According to the ED, the land deal was finalised at Rs 1.80 crore. "Anil Parab transferred 1 crore through bank transaction, and 80 lakhs were paid in cash. Sadanand Kadam paid 80 lakhs unaccounted cash to Vibhas Sathe on behalf of Parab," ED said.

In 2022, the ED summoned Parab in the alleged money laundering case in the Dapoli report case. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had lodged a complaint against the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader in 2021 with then-Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.