Months after the Darbhanga railway station blast, National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, filed a chargesheet establishing an ISI-Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) conspiracy for mass murder. As per NIA charge sheet, the LET operatives used sulphuric acid and high boiling fraction of petroleum product to cause big fire in the Darbhanga-bound Secunderabad express train. Moreover, the NIA stated that the faulty wiring in the IED bomb to be parcelled from Secunderabad failed to explode but burst into flames at Darbhanga.

NIA cracks ISI-LET operation at Darbhanga

The NIA added that the main accused Md Nasir Khan had been trained by a LET operative and had allegedly met Hafiz Saeed also in Pakistan. Nasir allegedly also travelled to Bangladesh to complete his 'Jihad' training under Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army before hatching the plot in UP's Kairana at his co-accused Haji Saleem's house. After being transferred Rs 2 lakh via Hawala channels, the terror accused used Signal and Telegram apps to avoid detection.

In the course of investigation, one of the accused - Imran Malik confessed to the IED-making process. NIA alleged that the plan of the operatives was to infiltrate the farmer protests on Delhi's outskirts armed with small weapons and 60 associates. Targets assigned to the terror accused were several local RSS and BJP leaders, stated the NIA.

Darbhanga Blast

According to the CCTV footage of Darbhanga station, on June 15, the two terrorists were seen getting out of a car with an IED parcel wrapped in clothes to place the explosive on the Secunderabad to Darbhangda train after which the blast took place on June 17. Two people were arrested by the NIA- Imran Khan and Mohd. Nasir Malik, both are residents of Nampally, Hyderabad and originally hail from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district. The case was originally registered as an FIR at Railway Police Station Darbhanga District but later NIA re-registered the case and took over the probe.

The NIA further said the arrested accused, Mohd Nasir Khan, had visited Pakistan in 2012 and had received training from handlers of LeT in the fabrication of IED from locally available chemicals. Acting under the directions of Pakistan-based handlers of LeT, the arrested accused fabricated an incendiary improvised explosive device (IED) and packed it in a parcel of cloth and put it in the train, said NIA. This was aimed at causing explosion and fire in a running passenger train resulting in huge loss of lives and property.